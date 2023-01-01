Menu
2020 Chevrolet Bolt

17,911 KM

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

EV 2LT | Convenience Package | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

EV 2LT | Convenience Package | Heated Seats | Cruise Control

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

17,911KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9809095
  • Stock #: 23-785A
  • VIN: 1G1FY6S04L4130906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-785A
  • Mileage 17,911 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Bolt is an Electric Drive that Features a Slate Grey Metallic Exterior, Dark Galvanized/Sky Cool Grey Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Window/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Teen Driver Settings, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Wireless Charging, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, HD Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, Black Bowtie Emblems, OnStar Services Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM­ Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

