2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,595 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 5 , 8 6 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10471896

10471896 Stock #: BB1510

BB1510 VIN: 2GNAXUEV2L6154160

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 95,863 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

