2020 Chevrolet Equinox

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Features a 2.0L DOHC Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Jet Black Perforated Leather-Appointed Seating, Memory Settings, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat With 2-Way Lumbar Split Folding Rear Seat With Cargo Area Release Levers, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Power Sunroof, HD Rear Vision Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 8 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, Colour Driver Information Center, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Trailering Equipment, Dual Exhaust System With Bright Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front and Rear Black Bowties, 19 Gloss Black aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,532 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD Features a 2.0L DOHC Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Jet Black Perforated Leather-Appointed Seating, Memory Settings, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat With 2-Way Lumbar Split Folding Rear Seat With Cargo Area Release Levers, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Power Sunroof, HD Rear Vision Camera, Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist With Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Intellibeam-Auto High Beam, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction Control, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 8" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen With Navigation, Colour Driver Information Center, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Liftgate, Trailering Equipment, Dual Exhaust System With Bright Tips, Tire Pressure Monitor, Front and Rear Black Bowties, 19" Gloss Black aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

