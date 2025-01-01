$9,900+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AS IS | One Owner | Leather | Sunroof | True North | 17" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$9,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,198KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GNAXKEV7L6109218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,198 KM
Vehicle Description
The motor vehicle in this listing is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
One Owner! This Chevrolet Equinox LT FWD Features a 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Chocolate Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Vehicle Start, HD Rear Vision Camera, Rear Park Assist, Cruise Control, Chevrolet Infotainment System With Navigation, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lamps, HID Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, 17" Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. Unit comes with snow tires on black steel wheels.
Accident Reported on 10/2024 damage totaling $5,485.00. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2020 Chevrolet Equinox