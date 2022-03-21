Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

35,837 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | + Winter Tires/Rims

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD | Nav | Leather | Sunroof | + Winter Tires/Rims

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,837KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8972200
  • Stock #: 22-1061B
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEX1L6278119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 35,837 KM

Vehicle Description

This Equinox 2LT AWD features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo Engine w/ VVT, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Power Windows/Door Locks, Universal Home Remote, HD Rear Camera, Teen Driver Settings, Rear Park Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment System, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Air Conditioning, Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Liftgate, Front Fog Lights, HID Headlights, Luggage Rack Side Rails, Trailering Equipment, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Tire Pressure Monitor, 19" Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. This vehicle also includes a set of winter wheels/tires.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

