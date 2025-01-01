Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System With 7 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Semi-Auto Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Power lock and Release Tailgate With Lift Assist, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Taillights, 6 Chrome Rectangular Assist Steps, Stabilitrak-Stability Control System With Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20 Bright Silver painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
56,567 KM
$37,999 + taxes & licensing

VIN 1GCPYBEK5LZ199186

Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,567 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System With 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Semi-Auto Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Power lock and Release Tailgate With Lift Assist, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Taillights, 6" Chrome Rectangular Assist Steps, Stabilitrak-Stability Control System With Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Bright Silver painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500