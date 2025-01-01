$37,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20" Wheels
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,567KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYBEK5LZ199186
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,567 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom 4WD Features a 2.7L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Cajun Red Tintcoat Exterior, Jet Black Interior, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System With 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver information Centre, Teen Driver Mode, Semi-Auto Air Conditioning, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Power lock and Release Tailgate With Lift Assist, LED Cargo Box Lighting, LED Taillights, 6" Chrome Rectangular Assist Steps, Stabilitrak-Stability Control System With Proactive Roll Avoidance, Traction Control, Trailer Sway Control, Hill Start Assist, Trailering Package, Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Autotrac Single Speed Transfer Case, Tire Pressure Monitor With Tire Fill Alert, 20" Bright Silver painted Aluminum Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Silverado Custom One Owner | Custom | 20" Wheels 56,567 KM $37,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Fusion SE One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 18" Wheels 54,780 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S HAL Certified | 17" Wheels 146,103 KM $10,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$37,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500