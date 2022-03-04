Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

12,510 KM

Details Description Features

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew | Sunroof | Z71 | 20" Wheels | One Owner

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew | Sunroof | Z71 | 20" Wheels | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

12,510KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8488214
  • Stock #: 22-365A
  • VIN: 1GCUYGED6LZ234190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,510 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Silverado LTZ Crew Cab Z71 truck features a 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Satin Steel Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Sunroof, Switch-Flexride Mode, Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 10-Way Power Driver & Passenger's Seats, Driver's Seat Memory Settings, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, Theft-Deterrent System, Hill Descent Control, Teen Driver Settings, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment, 8" HD Colour Touchscreen Display, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 4.2" Driver Info Centre, 2 USB Charge Only Ports, SD Card Reader, 12V Power Outlet, 2 - 120V AC (400W) Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Rear Seat Air Vents, Cruise Control, Step Bars, Power Rear Window, Transmission Oil Cooler, Dual Exhaust w/ Polished Outlets, Power Lift & Lower Tailgate w Power Lock & Release, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Chrome Bumpers, LED Front Fog Lights, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Trailer Brake Controller, Advanced Trailering System, 20" Polished Finish Aluminum Wheels. SiruisXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2018 Chevrolet Malib...
 139,095 KM
$18,595 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 2500 Limite...
 24,460 KM
$86,995 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 45,262 KM
$47,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory