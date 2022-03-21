Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

50,612 KM

Details Description Features

$62,995

+ tax & licensing
$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Tech Pkg | Nav | Roof | 22" Wheels | One Owner

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country Crew | Tech Pkg | Nav | Roof | 22" Wheels | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,995

+ taxes & licensing

50,612KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8911363
  • Stock #: 22-1059A
  • VIN: 1GCUYHET6LZ366962

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-1059A
  • Mileage 50,612 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This gorgeous High Country features a 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel Engine, 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Chassis Line Four-Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Interior, Navigation System, Power Sliding Sunroof, High Country Deluxe Package, Tech Package, Full-Feature Leather Heated/Vented Front Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver and Front Passenger Seats, Driver Memory Settings, Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Positions), Rear Seat Storage Package, Automatic Start/Stop System, Keyless Open and Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Power Windows/Locks, Power Rear Sliding Window, 'EZ' Lift/lower Tailgate w/ Power Lock and Release, Power Adjustable Pedals, Head's Up Display, HD Surround Vision w/ Two Trailer Camera Provisions, Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, Bed View Camera, Front/Rear Park Assist, Rearview Mirror Optional Camera Display, Enhanced Driver Alert Package including Diver's Safety Alert Seat, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collison Alert, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/ Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, AM/FM//MP3 Stereo, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, Wireless Phone Charging, 110V AC Power Outlet, BOSE® Speaker System, Teen Driver, Automatic Dual-Zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable Heated Folding Trailering Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case, Auto Locking Rear Differential, Advanced Trailering System, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, Adaptive Cruise Control, LED Front Fog Lamps, High-Performance LED Headlamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam, LED Durabed Lighting, Chrome Front Recovery Hooks, All-Weather Floor Liners, Soft Tonneau Cover, ChevyTec Spray-in Bedliner, Power Retractable Assist Steps, Dual Exhaust w/ Polished Exhaust Tips, 22" High Gloss Black Aluminum Wheels, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Available, Onstar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

