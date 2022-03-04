Menu
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

40,323 KM

Details

$84,995

+ tax & licensing
$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country Leather | Tech | Nav | Roof | One Owner

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD High Country Leather | Tech | Nav | Roof | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$84,995

+ taxes & licensing

40,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8600387
  • Stock #: 22-882A
  • VIN: 1GC4YREY0LF154402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-882A
  • Mileage 40,323 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Gorgeous High Country 2500HD Features a Duramax 6.6L V8 Turbo Diesel Engine, Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission, Switch-Flexride Mode System, Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package, Chassis Drive Line-Four Wheel Drive, Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Power Sunroof, Navigation System, Front Heated and Ventilated Bucket Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat and Front Passenger Seat, Driver Memory Settings, Heated Rear Outboard Seats, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Power Sliding Rear Window, Power Lock and Release Tailgate, Technology Package (Forward Collision Alert * Lane Departure Warning * Automatic Emergency Braking * Intellibeam - Auto High Beam * Safety Alert Seat * Following Distance Indicator * HD Surround Vision with Trailer Camera Provisions * Rear Camera Mirror * Head-Up Display * Bed View Camera), Hitch Guidance w/Hitch View, Front & Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Option Controls, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, USB Ports, BOSE Speaker System, Wireless Charging, Teen Driver, Front Auxiliary 12-Volt Power Outlet, 120 V Ac Bed-Mounted Power Outlet, Dual Alternators (220 Amps Primary & 170 Amps Auxiliary), 120 V Ac (400 W) Power Outlet On Instrument Panel, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control,, Heating/Cooling Rear Air Vents, Dark Essentials Package (Black Name Plates * Black Bowtie * Black Tailgate Lettering), Power Outside Heated Trailering Mirrors, Chrome Mirror Caps, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Front Recovery Hooks, All-Weather Floor Liners, Rear Seat Storage Package, Increased Capacity Chassis Pack, Chrome Assist Steps, Rear Bumper Cornersteps, LED Front Fog Lamps, LED Headlamps, Intellibeam Automatic High Beam On/Off, Roof Marker Lamps, LED Durabed Lighting, Digital Variable Assist Steering, Active Front Aero Shutters, Autotrac Two-Speed Transfer Case, Brake Lining Wear Indicator, Trailer Brake Controller, Engine Block Heater, High Idle Switch, Cruise Control, Engine Exhaust Brake, High Capacity Air Cleaner, External Engine Oil Cooler, Transmission Oil Cooler, Auto. Locking Rear Differential, Durabed Pickup Bed, Chevytec Spray-On Bed Liner, Stamped Bed Holes w/Caps, Advanced Trailering System, 7-Pin Trailer Harness, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

