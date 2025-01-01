$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Chevrolet Spark
2LT CVT One Owner | 2LT | Hatchback | Leather | Sunroof | 15" Wheels
2020 Chevrolet Spark
2LT CVT One Owner | 2LT | Hatchback | Leather | Sunroof | 15" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
78,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA2LC466609
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-1899A
- Mileage 78,658 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Chevrolet Spark 2LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Engine, Automatic Continuous Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/ Dark Anderson Silver Interior, Heated Leatherette Front Bucket Seats, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Passive Entry & Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Park Assist, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Phone Controls, Tilt Steering Column, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker System, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 15" Alloy Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
2022 Buick Encore GX One Owner | Essence | Sport Touring | AWD | Leather | Navigation | Moonroof | 18" Wheels 85,287 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision Preferred One Owner | Leather | 18" Wheels 94,490 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-291-3791
2020 Chevrolet Spark