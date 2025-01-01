Menu
One Owner! This Chevrolet Spark 2LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Engine, Automatic Continuous Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/ Dark Anderson Silver Interior, Heated Leatherette Front Bucket Seats, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Passive Entry & Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Park Assist, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Phone Controls, Tilt Steering Column, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 7 Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker System, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 15 Alloy Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2020 Chevrolet Spark

78,658 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
12868532

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
78,658KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL8CF6SA2LC466609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-1899A
  • Mileage 78,658 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Chevrolet Spark 2LT Features a 1.4L DOHC Engine, Automatic Continuous Variable Transmission, Mosaic Black Metallic Exterior, Jet Black/ Dark Anderson Silver Interior, Heated Leatherette Front Bucket Seats, 4-Way Manual Driver Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Power Sliding Glass Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Passive Entry & Push Button Start, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collison Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, Rear Park Assist, Stabilitrak® Electronic Stability Control System, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Cruise Control, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Mounted Audio and Phone Controls, Tilt Steering Column, Chevrolet Infotainment System With 7" Diagonal Colour Touchscreen, Driver Information Centre, 6-Speaker System, Power Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Rear Spoiler, Automatic Front Headlamp & Rear Tail Lamp Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 15" Alloy Wheels, OnStar Services Available, OnStar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2020 Chevrolet Spark