2020 Chevrolet Traverse

This Gorgeous Traverse Features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 W/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, All-Wheel Drive, Midnight Edition (Black Finish Grille, Black Bowtie Emblems, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels), Skyscape Dual Panel Sunroof, Touch-Screen Navigation, 7-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Driver Confidence II Package, Rearview Camera, HD Surround Vision, Inside Rearview Mirror with Full Camera Display, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver, Universal Home Remote, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ AUX and USB, Bose Speaker System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 120V AC Power Outlet, Power Liftgate, All Weather Floor Liners, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package with Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, SiriusXM Radio Services Available, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Services Available.-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
