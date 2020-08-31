Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

21,401 KM

Details Description Features

$47,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Traverse

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

3LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Traverse

3LT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
GM Optimum

GM Optimum

At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

$47,995

+ taxes & licensing

21,401KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777403
  • Stock #: BB0860
  • VIN: 1GNEVHKWXLJ206570

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB0860
  • Mileage 21,401 KM

Vehicle Description

This Gorgeous Traverse Features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 W/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Silver Ice Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, All-Wheel Drive, Midnight Edition (Black Finish Grille, Black Bowtie Emblems, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels), Skyscape Dual Panel Sunroof, Touch-Screen Navigation, 7-Passenger Seating, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Driver Confidence II Package, Rearview Camera, HD Surround Vision, Inside Rearview Mirror with Full Camera Display, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver, Universal Home Remote, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ AUX and USB, Bose Speaker System, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, 120V AC Power Outlet, Power Liftgate, All Weather Floor Liners, HID Headlamps, Trailering Package with Heavy Duty Cooling System, Engine Block Heater, SiriusXM Radio Services Available, Onstar Services Available, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Services Available.-- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tow Hitch Receiver
Spoiler
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
Leather Interior
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

2017 Buick Regal
 64,886 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 109,211 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 53,802 KM
$13,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory