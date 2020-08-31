2020 Chevrolet Traverse

+ taxes & licensing
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
This Traverse Premier Midnight Edition AWD SUV was a former GM Company car! It features a 3.6L DOHC SIDI V6 w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, 7 Passenger Seating, Heated/Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, 2nd Row Bucket Seats, Remote Vehicle Start, Keyless Entry, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Chevrolet Infotainment, 3 Premium Bose Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, 120V AC Power Outlet, 2 Universal Tablet Holders, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Inside Rearview Mirror w/Full Camera Display, Power Lift Gate, Trailering Package w/ Heavy Duty Cooling System, Black Finish Grille, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
