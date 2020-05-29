2020 Dodge Durango

Safety Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Child Safety Door Locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain All Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Telescopic steering column

Front side airbag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Side Head Curtain Airbag

Front Power Lumbar Support

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

DB BLACK

Run

WHEELS: 20" X 8" SATIN CARBON ALUMINUM (STD)

TIRES: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR (STD)

BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED W/PERFORATION SEATS

Requires Subscription

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Power Multi-Function Manual Fold Mirrors Remote Start System 180-Amp Alternator Front Heated Seats Premium Door Trim Panel Power 8-Way Driver Memo...

