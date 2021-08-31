Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

22,299 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

866-950-0428

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

866-950-0428

  1. 8014056
  2. 8014056
  3. 8014056
  4. 8014056
  5. 8014056
  6. 8014056
  7. 8014056
  8. 8014056
  9. 8014056
  10. 8014056
  11. 8014056
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

22,299KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8014056
  • Stock #: B0768
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0LR190792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat
  • Interior Colour Black/Lt Graystone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0768
  • Mileage 22,299 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
75 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fog Lights
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front license plate bracket
Ontario Tire Surcharge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Climate Control
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Monotone Paint
Federal Emissions
5 Additional Gallons of Gas
Driver Convenience Group
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Exempt From Holdback
Fleet Daily Rental Sale
Fleet Option Editor
CAN-AM Warranty
Bluetooth Connection
Single DVD Entertainment
3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine
Black/Lt Graystone
Federal Green Levy
Price Protection - Code C
Customer Preferred Package 29L
Radio 430 NAV
OCTANE RED PEARL
Octane Red Pearl Coat
COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth,
SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen
RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard-Drive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Chrysler

2016 Jeep Cherokee A...
 93,879 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 69,521 KM
$55,988 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Limited
 69,574 KM
$68,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

Call Dealer

866-950-XXXX

(click to show)

866-950-0428

Alternate Numbers
519-291-1900
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory