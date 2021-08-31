2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 , 2 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8014056

8014056 Stock #: B0768

B0768 VIN: 2C4RDGDG0LR190792

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Black/Lt Graystone

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 22,299 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 75 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Exterior Fog Lights Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Compact Spare Tire Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket Ontario Tire Surcharge CLEARCOAT PAINT Chrome bodyside mouldings Lip Spoiler Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Painted Aluminum Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Locking glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Comfort Climate Control Seating Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Transmission Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Monotone Paint Federal Emissions 5 Additional Gallons of Gas Driver Convenience Group Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Exempt From Holdback Fleet Daily Rental Sale Fleet Option Editor CAN-AM Warranty Bluetooth Connection Single DVD Entertainment 3.6L V6 24V VVT Engine Black/Lt Graystone Federal Green Levy Price Protection - Code C Customer Preferred Package 29L Radio 430 NAV OCTANE RED PEARL Octane Red Pearl Coat COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, SINGLE-DVD ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM -inc: HDMI Port, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Remote USB Charging Port, 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Front Heated Seats, 40GB Hard-Drive...

