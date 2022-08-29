Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford F-150

39,506 KM

Details Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Ford

519-291-3520

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Listowel Ford

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

519-291-3520

  1. 9324616
  2. 9324616
  3. 9324616
  4. 9324616
  5. 9324616
  6. 9324616
  7. 9324616
  8. 9324616
  9. 9324616
  10. 9324616
  11. 9324616
Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,506KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9324616
  • Stock #: P695
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LFB59129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour LEAD FOOT
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Fixed antenna
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Collision Mitigation-Front
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Listowel Ford

2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 39,506 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 LARI...
 99,053 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 108,330 KM
$40,995 + tax & lic

Email Listowel Ford

Listowel Ford

Listowel Ford

1199 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 3J1

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3520

Alternate Numbers
1-855-806-4838
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory