One Owner!

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

2020 GMC Acadia

41,625 KM

Details Description Features

$35,895

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Acadia

AT4 One Owner | Leather | Nav | 5-Pass

2020 GMC Acadia

AT4 One Owner | Leather | Nav | 5-Pass

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

41,625KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKKNLLS3LZ215420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,625 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 GMC Acadia