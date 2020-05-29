2020 GMC Canyon

+ taxes & licensing
519-291-3791
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
+ taxes & licensing
This Canyon Denali Crew Cab was a former GM Company truck! It features a 3.6L DOHC DI V6 w/VVT Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Smokey Quartz Metallic Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Theft-Deterrent System, Driver Alert Package, Rear Park Assist, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, Infotainment System, Bose Speakers, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Cruise Control, Remote Locking Tailgate, Front Fog Lights, Chrome Step Bars, Tonneau Cover, Spray-On Bed Liner, Moulded Splash Guards, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, 20 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5