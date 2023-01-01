Menu
2020 GMC Savana

55,650 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995
2500 Work Van Cargo | Convenience Package | V8

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275861
  • Stock #: BB1492
  • VIN: 1GTW7AFG3L1255336

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,650 KM

Vehicle Description

This Savana 2500 Features a 6.0L 8-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Grey Cloth Interior, 2 Person Seating, Front Bucket Seats w/ Custom Cloth Trim, Power Windows/Door Locks, Driver Confidence Package, Power Confidence Package, Inside Rearview Mirror w/ Rear Vision Camera Display, AM/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Player, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, 110V Power Outlets, Cruise Control, Front Air Conditioning, Running Boards, Chrome Front & Rear Bumpers, Right Hand Side Cargo & Rear Doors, Chrome Grille w/ Dual Halogen Headlamps, Chrome Appearance Package, Power/Heated Outside Mirrors, Engine Block Heater, Tire Pressure Monitor, 16" Steel Wheels, former daily rental



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

