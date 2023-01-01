Menu
2020 GMC Savana

36,267 KM

Details

$46,895

+ tax & licensing
$46,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 GMC Savana

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van Cargo | EXT

2020 GMC Savana

2500 Work Van Cargo | EXT

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,895

+ taxes & licensing

36,267KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9787456
  • Stock #: BB1422
  • VIN: 1GTW7BFP1L1225869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 36,267 KM

Vehicle Description

This Savana 2500 features a 4.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear Wheel Drive, Summit White Exterior, Medium Dark Pewter Interior, 2-Person Seating, Front Bucket Seats w/ Custom Cloth and Console w/ Swing Out Storage Bin, Right Side 60/40 Cargo Door, Power Windows/Door Locks, Inside Rearview Mirror Included w/ Rear Vision Camera Display, Rear Vision Camera, Am/FM Stereo w/ MP3 Player, 110V Power Outlets, Electronic Throttle Control, Tilt Steering, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, Onstar Services Available,16" Steel Wheels. *Former Daily Rental.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

