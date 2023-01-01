Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

61,574 KM

Details Description Features

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Crew | Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali | Crew | Navigation | 6'6 Box | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,574KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10212267
  • Stock #: 24-076A
  • VIN: 1GTU9FED4LZ267227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,574 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sierra 1500 Features a 5.3L 8-Cylinder Engine, 10 Speed Automatic Transmission, Onyx Black Exterior, Jet Black Leather Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Ventilated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 10-Way Power Front Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seats, Keyless Open & Start, Remote Vehicle Start, Automatic Start/Stop, Front & Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Change Alert w/ Side Blind Zone Alert, HD Rear Vision Camera, Universal Home Remote, Adaptive Ride Control, Safety Package, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Premium GMC Infotainment System w/ Navigation, HD Radio, Bose® Speaker System, Wireless Charging, USB Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Teen Driver Settings, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Deep Tint Rear Glass, Rear Window De-Fogger, Spray-On Bed Liner, GMC Multipro Tailgate, Manual Gate Function w/ Lift Assist Tailgate, Power Lock & Release Tailgate, Chrome Assist Steps, LED Front Fog Lamps, Chrome Hitch Guidance w/ Hitch View, Front Recovery Hooks, Advanced Trailering System, Trailering Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, 20" Polished Aluminum Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

