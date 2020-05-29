Menu
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

2020 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

  15,809KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5038275
  Stock #: BB0801
  VIN: 3GKALXEX8LL115547
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
At GM Optimum, every vehicle is subjected to a meticulous 150+ point inspection before it's sold. Our qualified technicians perform the required tune-ups and exercise strict quality control. So you're assured to find a used vehicle that's in excellent condition.

This Terrain Denali AWD was a former GM company car! It features a 2.0L DOHC DI I4 Turbo w/VVT Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Summit White Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Navigation, Power Sunroof, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat, Heated Front & 2nd Row Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Universal Home Remote, Power Windows/Door Locks, HD Surround Vision, Advanced Safety Package, Driver's Safety Alert Seat, Teen Driver Settings, Heated Steering Wheel, AM/FM/MP3 HD Stereo, GMC Infotainment, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Equipped, 110V AC Power Outlet, Wireless Phone Charger, Bose Speakers, Air Conditioning, Automatic Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Camera Power Lift-Gate, Front Fog Lights, Trailering Equipment, 19 Aluminum Wheels. SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available. -- Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC is a family run dealership that has enjoyed growth for almost 35 years of business. We have a huge selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Larry Hudsons in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
Exterior
  • Spoiler
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Seating
  • Leather Interior
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors

