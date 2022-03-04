Menu
2020 GMC Terrain

24,527 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
SLE AWD | One Owner | HD Rear Camera

SLE AWD | One Owner | HD Rear Camera

Location

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 8655322
  • Stock #: 22-879A
  • VIN: 3GKALTEV2LL281859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,527 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This Terrain Features a 1.5L DOHC I4 Turbo Engine, 9-Speed Automatic Transmission, Blue Emerald Metallic Exterior, Jet Black Coloured Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Remote Vehicle Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, HD Rear Vision Camera, Steering Wheel Option Controls, 7" Colour Touch GMC Infotainment Display, Teen Driver, Automatic Climate Control, HID Headlamps, Tire Pressure Monitor, Rear All-Weather Cargo Liner, Luggage Rack Side Rails, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Onstar Services Available, Onstar 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Capable.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

