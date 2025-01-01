$21,895+ tax & licensing
2020 Honda Civic
EX One Owner | Auto | Sunroof | 16" Wheels
2020 Honda Civic
EX One Owner | Auto | Sunroof | 16" Wheels
Location
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
519-291-3791
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
81,330KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH022167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,330 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Civic comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. Features include a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission w/ Driver Select Mode, Dark Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Adjustable Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Steering Wheel Audio and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment System, Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable/Manual Fold Heated Side Mirrors, Black Grille, Stainless Steel Exhaust, 16" Aluminum Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC
1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
