Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Civic comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. Features include a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission w/ Driver Select Mode, Dark Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Adjustable Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Steering Wheel Audio and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment System, Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable/Manual Fold Heated Side Mirrors, Black Grille, Stainless Steel Exhaust, 16 Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2020 Honda Civic

81,330 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Honda Civic

EX One Owner | Auto | Sunroof | 16" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12100351

2020 Honda Civic

EX One Owner | Auto | Sunroof | 16" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Contact Seller

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,330KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F78LH022167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,330 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Civic comes with a set of snow tires on black steel wheels. Features include a 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission w/ Driver Select Mode, Dark Blue Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Express Open/Close Sliding and Tilting Glass Sunroof w/Sunshade, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Driver 8-Way Power Adjustable Seat, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Vision Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Steering Wheel Audio and Cruise Control, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/ Infotainment System, Dual-zone Climate Control, Power Adjustable/Manual Fold Heated Side Mirrors, Black Grille, Stainless Steel Exhaust, 16" Aluminum Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE One Owner | AWD | Sunroof | 17
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE One Owner | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 87,201 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred | AWD | 18
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred | AWD | 18" Wheels 54,592 KM $22,895 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom | Crew | Rally Edition | 20
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom | Crew | Rally Edition | 20" Wheels 40,009 KM $45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-3791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

Contact Seller
2020 Honda Civic