2020 Honda CR-V

This Honda CR-V 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Crystal Black Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Manual Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Distance Pacing w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Engine Automatic Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Black Power Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter & Manual Folding, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17 Alloy Wheels, Accident Reported on 12/2020 to front/side impact with another vehicle, damage to left front-hood & bumper repainted. All work professionally repaired. Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2HKRW2H25LH204078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-626A
  • Mileage 92,835 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V 1.5L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Crystal Black Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, 6-Way Manual Adjustable Driver Seat, 4-Way Manual Passenger Seat, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Distance Pacing w/ Traffic Stop-Go, Engine Automatic Stop-Start Feature, Back-Up Camera, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, Driver Information Center, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Automatic Air Conditioning, Air Filtration, Fixed Rear Window w/ Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park & Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Black Power Side Mirrors w/ Convex Spotter & Manual Folding, Automatic Highbeam Headlights, Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Perimeter/Approach Lights, LED Brake Lights, Low Tire Pressure Warning, 17" Alloy Wheels, Accident Reported on 12/2020 to front/side impact with another vehicle, damage to left front-hood & bumper repainted. All work professionally repaired. Unit comes with snow tires on alloy wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

