2020 Honda HR-V

32,321 KM

Details

$26,995

+ tax & licensing
$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 Honda HR-V

2020 Honda HR-V

LX AWD | Alloy Wheels | One Owner

2020 Honda HR-V

LX AWD | Alloy Wheels | One Owner

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

32,321KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8631554
  • Stock #: 22-857A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H30LM104786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,321 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner Trade! This HR-V Features a 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, All-Wheel Drive, Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Front Bucket Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Locks, Rear Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, USB Connection, Air Conditioning, Heated Outside Mirrors, Speed Sensing Steering, Cruise Control, Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps, LED Brake Lights, Stability and Traction Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Stainless Steel Exhaust, 17" Alloy Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Buy From Home Available

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

