Express your own bold spirit in our 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4WD with the ProTech II Package that carries you with custom style in Slate Blue Pearl! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 delivering 293hp matched with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for eager and efficient performance. This SUV also lets you tap into iconic off-road capability with Quadra-Trac II Four Wheel Drive and Selec-Terrain traction management, and it shows nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. To carve a distinct path wherever you go, our Grand Cherokee comes straight from the factory with SRT-inspired side sills and hood plus bi-xenon HID headlamps, LED fog lamps, dual black-chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inspired by classic layouts from the past, the Limited X cabin features Capri perforated-leather heated front seats, a leather heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch cluster display, a backup camera, and a sophisticated Uconnect 8.4C infotainment system. With that, every journey is enhanced by an 8.4-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system. You can then take advantage of Jeep's capability with peace of mind knowing that ProTech II technology like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assistance are on board. You'll dominate workdays and weekends alike in our Grand Cherokee! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
