2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

7,802 KM

Details Description

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

Listowel Chrysler

519-291-1900

Contact Seller
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DUAL PANE ROOF | LEATHER | LIMITED X

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

DUAL PANE ROOF | LEATHER | LIMITED X

Location

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

$51,999

+ taxes & licensing

7,802KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5836510
  Stock #: XL8003L
  VIN: 1C4RJFBG6LC194764

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Interior Colour Black
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # XL8003L
  Mileage 7,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Express your own bold spirit in our 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited X 4WD with the ProTech II Package that carries you with custom style in Slate Blue Pearl! Powered by a 3.6 Litre Pentastar V6 delivering 293hp matched with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for eager and efficient performance. This SUV also lets you tap into iconic off-road capability with Quadra-Trac II Four Wheel Drive and Selec-Terrain traction management, and it shows nearly approximately 9.4L/100km on the highway. To carve a distinct path wherever you go, our Grand Cherokee comes straight from the factory with SRT-inspired side sills and hood plus bi-xenon HID headlamps, LED fog lamps, dual black-chrome exhaust tips, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inspired by classic layouts from the past, the Limited X cabin features Capri perforated-leather heated front seats, a leather heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch cluster display, a backup camera, and a sophisticated Uconnect 8.4C infotainment system. With that, every journey is enhanced by an 8.4-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, WiFi compatibility, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and a six-speaker audio system. You can then take advantage of Jeep's capability with peace of mind knowing that ProTech II technology like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane-keeping assistance are on board. You'll dominate workdays and weekends alike in our Grand Cherokee!

Listowel Chrysler

Listowel Chrysler

754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7

519-291-1900

