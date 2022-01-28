2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8226909

Stock #: YL8105L

VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1LC264888

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 50,087 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler High Performance Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Permanent locking hubs Premium Shock Absorbers Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.70 Rear Axle Ratio 700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) HD 220 Amp Alternator Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling 93.1 L Fuel Tank 1350# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Restricted Driving Mode Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Automated Parking Sensors Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Laminated Glass Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof -inc: Premium Headliner Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener PERIMETER ALARM Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts WiFi Hotspot Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Leather Door Trim Insert Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel 4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna HD Radio 2 LCD Monitors In The Front 506w Regular Amplifier Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort Climate Control Cargo shade Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Trailer Tow Group IV Active suspension Knee Air Bag Premium Synthetic Seats Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling CLEAN CARFAX BRIGHT WHITE Cross-Traffic Alert Automatic Parking Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic SRT High Performance Audio Package DAA PPA ASSESSMENT WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF WHEELS: 20 X 10 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM SEPIA/BLACK W/SILVER, NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEPIA/BLACK W/SILVER, NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Compact Spare Tire, 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness

