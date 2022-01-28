$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
SRT
754 Main Street East, Listowel, ON N4W 2C7
50,087KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8226909
- Stock #: YL8105L
- VIN: 1C4RJFDJ1LC264888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,087 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
High Performance Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Premium Shock Absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.70 Rear Axle Ratio
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
HD 220 Amp Alternator
Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/Fuelsaver MDS
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
93.1 L Fuel Tank
1350# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Automated Parking Sensors
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross Path detection
Blind-Spot Monitoring Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
CommandView Dual-Pane Sunroof -inc: Premium Headliner
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Leather Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Simulated Suede/Leather Rear Seat
Heated Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leather Upholstered Dashboard
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Trailer Tow Group IV
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
CLEAN CARFAX
BRIGHT WHITE
Cross-Traffic Alert
Automatic Parking
Transmission: 8-Spd TorqueFlite Automatic
SRT High Performance Audio Package
DAA
PPA ASSESSMENT
WHEELS: 20" X 10" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
COMMANDVIEW DUAL-PANE SUNROOF
WHEELS: 20 X 10 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM
SEPIA/BLACK W/SILVER, NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED
SEPIA/BLACK W/SILVER, NAPPA LEATHER/SUEDE-FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
SRT HIGH PERFORMANCE AUDIO PACKAGE -inc: harman/kardon 19-Speaker Audio, 825 Watt Amplifier
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Compact Spare Tire, 20" x 6.5" Aluminum Spare Wheel, Delete Rear Tow Hook, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
