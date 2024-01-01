2020 Kia Forte

Menu
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Urban Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, Interior Hydrographic Dash, 3.5 LCD Supervision Cluster, 8 Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Wireless Cell Charger, Electronic Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Climate Ventilation, Solar Glass, Sideview Mirror Turn Signals, Heated/Power Sideview Mirrors, Aero Wipers, Gloss Black & White Chrome Coated Grille, LED DRL/Positioning Lights, Automatic Headlights, Escort Headlights, Halogen Projection Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, PTC Heater, Tire Mobility Kit, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16 Alloy Wheels w/ Machine Finish, Unit comes with snow tires on rims. *Accident Reported on 12/2019 - damage to front. Damage totaling $4,000. All work professionally repaired.

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Description

-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2020 Kia Forte