2020 Kia Forte
EX | FWD | CVT | One Owner | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
89,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF54AD7LE163017
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K24223A
- Mileage 89,803 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Forte EX features a 2.0L MPI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Urban Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Front Seat Height Adjusters, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Detection System, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, Interior Hydrographic Dash, 3.5" LCD Supervision Cluster, 8" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, Wireless Cell Charger, Electronic Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Seat Climate Ventilation, Solar Glass, Sideview Mirror Turn Signals, Heated/Power Sideview Mirrors, Aero Wipers, Gloss Black & White Chrome Coated Grille, LED DRL/Positioning Lights, Automatic Headlights, Escort Headlights, Halogen Projection Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, PTC Heater, Tire Mobility Kit, Front & Rear Splash Guards, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 16" Alloy Wheels w/ Machine Finish, Unit comes with snow tires on rims. *Accident Reported on 12/2019 - damage to front. Damage totaling $4,000. All work professionally repaired.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
