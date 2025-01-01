$19,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia NIRO
EV SX Touring One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
2020 Kia NIRO
EV SX Touring One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$19,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCE3LG2L5055596
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,634 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Niro EV Features a Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous Motor Engine, Single-Gear Reduction Unit Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Air-Cooled Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Memory Seat, Headed Rear 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Lane Keeping Assist With Driver Attention Alert System, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning With Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Follow Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 10.25" Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio System, Wireless Phone Charging, Ambient Mood Lighting, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist System, Hill-Assist Control, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights LED Taillights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
1 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2020 Kia NIRO EV SX Touring One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 120,634 KM $19,499 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Carnival LX | 17" Wheels 104,040 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos EX One Owner | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 35,747 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$19,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Kia NIRO