One Owner! This Kia Niro EV Features a Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous Motor Engine, Single-Gear Reduction Unit Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Air-Cooled Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Memory Seat, Headed Rear 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Lane Keeping Assist With Driver Attention Alert System, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning With Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Follow Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 10.25 Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio System, Wireless Phone Charging, Ambient Mood Lighting, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist System, Hill-Assist Control, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights LED Taillights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17 Alloy Wheels.

2020 Kia NIRO

120,634 KM

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

13090466

2020 Kia NIRO

EV SX Touring One Owner | Navigation | Sunroof | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,634KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDCE3LG2L5055596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,634 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Niro EV Features a Permanent Magnet AC Synchronous Motor Engine, Single-Gear Reduction Unit Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Air-Cooled Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver Memory Seat, Headed Rear 60:40 Split-Folding Rear Seat, Power Sunroof, Remote Keyless Entry, Smart Key With Push-Button Start, Rearview Camera, Lane Keeping Assist With Driver Attention Alert System, Advanced Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision Warning With Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Follow Assist, Front Parking Sensors, Rear Parking Sensors, Advanced Smart Cruise Control, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheels With Mounted Audio Controls, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, 10.25" Multimedia Interface With Integrated Navigation, Harmon Kardon® Premium Audio System, Wireless Phone Charging, Ambient Mood Lighting, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist System, Hill-Assist Control, High Beam Assist, LED Headlights LED Taillights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-291-1730

$19,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2020 Kia NIRO