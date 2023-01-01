Menu
2020 Kia Sorento

37,680 KM

Details

$33,499

+ tax & licensing
$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L | LX+ | V6 | AWD

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L | LX+ | V6 | AWD

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

$33,499

+ taxes & licensing

37,680KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084473
  • Stock #: K24006A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA58LG633369

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,680 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento Features a 3.3L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax All-Wheel Drive, Ebony Black Exterior, Black Interior, 7 Passenger, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Height-Adjustable Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Folding Rear Seats, One-Touch Slide & Fold 2nd Row, 50:50 Fold-Into-Floor 3rd Row, Power Windows/Door Locks, Blind-Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Smart Key w/ Push-Button Start, Keyless Entry w/ Panic Feature, Hill Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, 7" Display Audio w/ Rearview Camera, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Bluetooth, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, USB & AUX Input Ports, Inductive Wireless Charging Pad, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel & Shifter, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Automatic De-Fog System, Rear Climate Ventilation, Heated Rear Window, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Overhead Sunglass Holder, Projection Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Automatic Headlights, 5000 Lbs. Towing Capacity, Trailer Lighting Pre-Wiring, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Side-View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Roof Rails, Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with Weather Tech Mats in the front & rear.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

