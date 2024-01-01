Menu
This Kia Sorento Features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax All-Wheel Drive, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Keyless Entry w/ Panic Feature, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7 Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Inductive Wireless Charging Pad, USB & Aux Input Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic De-Fog System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Gloss Grille, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Splash Guards, 17 Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.

2020 Kia Sorento

60,738 KM

Details Description Features

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
2.4L LX+ LX+ | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

60,738KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA37LG616075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,738 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sorento Features a 2.4L 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax All-Wheel Drive, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Keyless Entry w/ Panic Feature, Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7" Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, 6 Speakers, Inductive Wireless Charging Pad, USB & Aux Input Ports, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electronic Power Steering, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control Air Conditioning, Automatic De-Fog System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Gloss Grille, Automatic Headlights, Projection Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels, Unit comes with winter tires on rims.



The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

