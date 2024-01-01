Menu
One Owner! Low Kilometers! This Sorento Features a 3.3L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior, 10-Way Power Adjustable Heated Driver Seat, Heated Adjustable Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel, 7 Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-Speaker System, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, LED Positioning Lights, Projection Head Lights, 17 Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.

2020 Kia Sorento

77,402 KM

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 16" Wheels

11917937

2020 Kia Sorento

3.3L LX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 16" Wheels

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,402KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA57LG705310

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 77,402 KM

One Owner! Low Kilometers! This Sorento Features a 3.3L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior, 10-Way Power Adjustable Heated Driver Seat, Heated Adjustable Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel, 7" Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-Speaker System, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, LED Positioning Lights, Projection Head Lights, 17" Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Power Steering

AWD
8 speed automatic

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2020 Kia Sorento