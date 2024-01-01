$23,499+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
3.3L LX+ One Owner | Low Kilometers | 16" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
77,402KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA57LG705310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,402 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Low Kilometers! This Sorento Features a 3.3L Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Grey Exterior, Black Interior, 10-Way Power Adjustable Heated Driver Seat, Heated Adjustable Passenger Seat, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Smart Key w/ Push Button Start, Tilt & Telescoping Heated Steering Wheel, 7" Infotainment Center, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 6-Speaker System, Dual Zone Auto Climate Controls, LED Positioning Lights, Projection Head Lights, 17" Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM Satellite Radio Services Available.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
