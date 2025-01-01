$22,499+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX One Owner | LX | Remote Start | AWD | 17" Wheels
2020 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX One Owner | LX | Remote Start | AWD | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,036KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA31LG677499
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,036 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Kia Sorento LX Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, 6-Speakers, USB & AUX Input Ports, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
