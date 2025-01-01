Menu
Account
Sign In
One Owner! This Kia Sorento LX Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7 Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, 6-Speakers, USB & AUX Input Ports, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Splash Guards, 17 Alloy Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

2020 Kia Sorento

75,036 KM

Details Description Features

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX One Owner | LX | Remote Start | AWD | 17" Wheels

Watch This Vehicle
12704595

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX One Owner | LX | Remote Start | AWD | 17" Wheels

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 12704595
  2. 12704595
  3. 12704595
  4. 12704595
  5. 12704595
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,036KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA31LG677499

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,036 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sorento LX Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, Gravity Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 40:20:40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Rearview Camera, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Column, Electronic Power Steering, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Power Windows/Door Locks, 7" Display Audio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, 6-Speakers, USB & AUX Input Ports, Air Conditioning, Heated Rear Window, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Power/Heated Sideview Mirrors, Sideview Mirror Signal Repeaters, Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, LED Positioning Lights, Splash Guards, 17" Alloy Wheels.




-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line One Owner | AWD | Leather | 19
2023 Kia Sportage X-Line One Owner | AWD | Leather | 19" Wheels 46,047 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Sportage EX One Owner | AWD | Leather | 18
2019 Kia Sportage EX One Owner | AWD | Leather | 18" Wheels 98,756 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport One Owner | Premium | AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | 20
2021 Cadillac XT5 Sport One Owner | Premium | AWD | Sunroof | Navigation | 20" Wheels 93,639 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2020 Kia Sorento