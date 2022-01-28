Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Kia Sorento

25,363 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sorento

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX+ One Owner | Rear Vision Camera | Smartphone Integration

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Kia Sorento

2.4L LX+ One Owner | Rear Vision Camera | Smartphone Integration

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

  1. 8183991
  2. 8183991
  3. 8183991
  4. 8183991
  5. 8183991
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

25,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8183991
  • Stock #: K22149A
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA36LG659225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,363 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sorento LX+ AWD features a 2.4L 4L GDI $-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Interior w/ Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 40/20/40 Split Folding Rear Seat, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, 6 Airbags, Tilt Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 7" Audio Display, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, USB & AUX Ports, Trip Computer, Wireless Phone Charger, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Rear Spoiler, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Projection Headlights, Splash Guards, Projection Headlights, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Listowel Kia.

-- "Hudson's Listowel Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be the newest addition to Listowel Car City. We feel we have the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario, but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!" --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia

2020 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 25,363 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX ...
 147,141 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento 2.4...
 91,310 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Call Dealer

519-291-XXXX

(click to show)

519-291-1730

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory