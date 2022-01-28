$29,999+ tax & licensing
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Kia Sorento
2.4L LX+ One Owner | Rear Vision Camera | Smartphone Integration
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
25,363KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8183991
- Stock #: K22149A
- VIN: 5XYPGDA36LG659225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,363 KM
Vehicle Description
-- This vehicle is located at Hudsons Listowel Kia.
-- "Hudson's Listowel Kia is a family run dealership that is proud to be the newest addition to Listowel Car City. We feel we have the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario, but would love for you to come see for yourself! We are also able to offer you our award winning line-up of new Kia models! Please come and partake in a great buying experience at Hudson's! FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle!" --
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
