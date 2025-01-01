2020 Kia Soul

Menu
134,303 KM

12277002

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
134,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU2L7040414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K25197A
  • Mileage 134,303 KM

Vehicle Description

This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Inferno Red Exterior, Grey Interior With Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors With Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper and Heated Washer Nozzle, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Splash Guards, 16" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-XXXX

519-291-1730

