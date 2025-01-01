$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Soul
EX | FWD | 17" Wheels
2020 Kia Soul
EX | FWD | 17" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
134,303KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJ33AU2L7040414
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K25197A
- Mileage 134,303 KM
Vehicle Description
This Soul EX features a 2.0L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), Inferno Red Exterior, Grey Interior With Cloth Seats, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist System, Driver Attention Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel With Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, Bluetooth, 7" Audio Display, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay Equipped, 6 Speakers, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Charging Port, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors With Signal Repeaters, Heated Windshield Wiper and Heated Washer Nozzle, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front Fog Lights, Splash Guards, 16" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2022 Mazda CX-5 One Owner | S Preferred Package | AWD | 63,794 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Seltos EX | AWD | Sunroof | 17" Wheels 39,712 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS | Cloth | 16" Wheels 79,741 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Kia Soul