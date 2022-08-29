$26,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Kia Soul
2020 Kia Soul
EX Anniversary Edition One Owner | FWD | Nav | Sunroof
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,499
+ taxes & licensing
68,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9304234
- Stock #: K23081A
- VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7039291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23081A
- Mileage 68,488 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote keyless entry, Push Button Start, Power Doors/Locks,
Rearview camera, Lane keep assistance, Collision avoidance, Blind spot monitoring, Obstacle detecting front windows, Adaptive cruise control, Rain sensing wipers, Harman Kardon premium sound system, Voice activated infotainment, Sound activated speaker lights, Wireless charging, 3.5 inch Driver information display, Drive mode select, Heated leather steering wheel w/ audio controls, USB inputs, Wireless Charger, Dual Zone Climate Control, Gloss black and leather interior trim, Interior Mood Lamps, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, Gloss black grille with chrome accents, LED lighting with Fog lights, Heated side mirrors with turn signals, Heated windshield and Washer Nozzle, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth Available, 18" Alloy Wheels
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4