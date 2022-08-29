Menu
2020 Kia Soul

68,488 KM

Details

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Soul

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition One Owner | FWD | Nav | Sunroof

2020 Kia Soul

EX Anniversary Edition One Owner | FWD | Nav | Sunroof

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

68,488KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9304234
  Stock #: K23081A
  VIN: KNDJ33AU7L7039291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23081A
  • Mileage 68,488 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This 20th Anniversary Edition Soul features an 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission, Exterior is Snow White Pearl Body w/ Red Roof, Black Leather Seats w/ Heated/Cooled Front Seats, 60/40 Rear Folding Seats, Sunroof, 10.25" Multimedia Interface w/ Navigation,
Remote keyless entry, Push Button Start, Power Doors/Locks,
Rearview camera, Lane keep assistance, Collision avoidance, Blind spot monitoring, Obstacle detecting front windows, Adaptive cruise control, Rain sensing wipers, Harman Kardon premium sound system, Voice activated infotainment, Sound activated speaker lights, Wireless charging, 3.5 inch Driver information display, Drive mode select, Heated leather steering wheel w/ audio controls, USB inputs, Wireless Charger, Dual Zone Climate Control, Gloss black and leather interior trim, Interior Mood Lamps, Auto-dimming Rear View Mirror, Gloss black grille with chrome accents, LED lighting with Fog lights, Heated side mirrors with turn signals, Heated windshield and Washer Nozzle, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay & Bluetooth Available, 18" Alloy Wheels



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

