One Owner! This Kia Sportage EX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8 Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Input Jacks, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electronic Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Power Sideview Mirrors, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, LED Daytime/Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18 Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.

2020 Kia Sportage

37,319 KM

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre Owned™

2020 Kia Sportage

EX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre Owned™

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
37,319KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCACXL7837523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,319 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Kia Sportage EX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Steel Grey Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver Seat, 2-Way Driver Seat Power Lumbar, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Smart Key, Push Button Start, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Electric Parking Brake, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Power Windows/Door Locks, 8" Display Audio, AM/FM/MP3 Radio, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Wireless Cell Phone Charger, USB Input Jacks, 12V Power Outlets, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel, Electronic Power Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Air Conditioning, Rear Window Defroster, Deep Privacy Tint Glass, Solar Glass, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Power Sideview Mirrors, Heated Sideview Mirrors, Gloss Black Grille, All-Wheel Drive Front Bumper, LED Daytime/Positioning Lights, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Automatic Headlights, Splash Guards, Tire Mobility Kit, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-XXXX

519-291-1730

2020 Kia Sportage