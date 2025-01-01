$26,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
SX One Owner | Low Kilometers | Sunroof |
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
29,898KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPRCA67L7673193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 29,898 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! Super Low Kilometers! This Sportage Features a 2.0L Turbo Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Heated & Vented 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated & Vented Adjustable Passenger Seat, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Forward Collision Avoidance, Heated Tilting & Telescoping Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, 8" Infotainment Screen w/ Navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Climate Controls, LED Lightbar Taillights, Heated Side View Mirrors w/ LED Turn Signal Indicators, LED Head Lights, Power Liftgate, 18" Machined Finish Aluminum Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
