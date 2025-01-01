$21,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Sportage
One Owner | EX | AWD | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
2020 Kia Sportage
One Owner | EX | AWD | Sunroof | 18" Wheels
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8L7837505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,060 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! This Sportage EX features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Drive Mode Select, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Scarlet Red Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Camera, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Hill Start Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Touchscreen Infotainment Display, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Wireless Phone Charger, 2-12V Power Outlets, USB Jack, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, LED Daytime/Positioning Lights, Projection Front Fog Lights, Split Chrome Door Handles, Gloss Black Roof Rails, Gloss Black Grille, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, High Performance Shocks, 18" Machine-Finish Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2023 Kia Sorento Hybrid One Owner | EX | HEV | 19" Wheels 40,886 KM $36,499 + tax & lic
2018 Buick LaCrosse LaCrosse | Premium | FWD | Navigation | 20" Wheels 67,415 KM $22,499 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sorento 2.5L LX Premium One Owner | LX | Premium | AWD | 17" Wheels 84,443 KM $31,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Kia Sportage