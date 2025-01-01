2020 Kia Sportage

Menu
This Ultra Low Kilometers! One Owner! Sorento Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8 Display Infotainment System, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, USB Input Jack, Rear 12VC Power Outlet, Front Tray 12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, 17 Alloy Wheels. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Contact Seller

Used
15,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC5L7794759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K26081A
  • Mileage 15,413 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ultra Low Kilometers! One Owner! Sorento Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Display Infotainment System, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, USB Input Jack, Rear 12VC Power Outlet, Front Tray 12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, 17" Alloy Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

