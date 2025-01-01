$22,599+ taxes & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
Ultra Low Kilometers! | One Owner | LX | All Wheel Drive |
2020 Kia Sportage
Ultra Low Kilometers! | One Owner | LX | All Wheel Drive |
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$22,599
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,413KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPMCAC5L7794759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # K26081A
- Mileage 15,413 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ultra Low Kilometers! One Owner! Sorento Features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6 Speed Automatic Transmission, DynaMax Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, Drive Mode Select, Steel Gray Exterior, Black Cloth Interior, Height Adjustable Driver Seat, Heated Front Seats, 60/40 Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guides, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Downhill Brake Control, Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/ Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Display Infotainment System, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Connectivity, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, USB Input Jack, Rear 12VC Power Outlet, Front Tray 12V Power Outlets, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Heated Sideview Mirrors, Acoustic Laminated Windshield, Projection Fog Lights, Bi-Function Projection Headlights, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, 17" Alloy Wheels.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 41 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
2020 Kia Sportage