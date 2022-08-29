Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

23,204 KM

Details Description Features

$36,499

+ tax & licensing
$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

2020 Kia Sportage

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Tech AWD | Leather Seats | Sunroof | One Owner

2020 Kia Sportage

EX Tech AWD | Leather Seats | Sunroof | One Owner

Location

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,499

+ taxes & licensing

23,204KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9192298
  Stock #: K23057A
  VIN: KNDPNCAC8L7753488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,204 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This Sportage EX Tech AWD features a 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Snow White Pearl Exterior, Black Interior w/ Leather Seats, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Heated & Air-Cooled Front Seats, 8-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Controls, Power Passenger's Seat, 60/40 Split Folding Rear Seats, Keyless Entry, Push Button Start, Smart Key, Power Windows/Door Locks, Rear Camera, Blind Spot Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Hill Start Assist, Rear Collision Warning, Anti-Theft Alarm, Lane Keep Assist, Tilt/Telescopic Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Audio Controls, AM/FM/MP3 Stereo, 8" Multimedia Interface, Premium Sound System, Bluetooth® Hands Free Connectivity, Smartphone Integration, Wireless Phone Charger, USB Input & Charging Ports, 2-12V Power Outlets, Front & Rear Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Auto. Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Heated Side View Mirrors w/ Signal Repeaters, Splash Guards, Rear Spoiler, Front Fog Lights, High Beam Assist, Roof Rack, Tire Pressure Monitor, 18" Alloy Wheels. Satellite Radio Services Available.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 38 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Email Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

