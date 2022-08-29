Menu
2020 Kia Sportage

27,143 KM

Details Features

$32,599

+ tax & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia

519-291-1730

Contact Seller
EX

EX

Location

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

27,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9245620
  • Stock #: K23073A
  • VIN: KNDPNCAC9L7767156

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # K23073A
  • Mileage 27,143 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

