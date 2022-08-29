2020 Kia Sportage

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,599 + taxes & licensing 2 7 , 1 4 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9245620

9245620 Stock #: K23073A

K23073A VIN: KNDPNCAC9L7767156

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # K23073A

Mileage 27,143 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.