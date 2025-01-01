Menu
One Owner!

2020 Mazda CX-9

44,503 KM

Details Description Features

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9

One Owner | Signature | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 6 Passenger | 20" Wheels

12685704

2020 Mazda CX-9

One Owner | Signature | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof | 6 Passenger | 20" Wheels

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,503KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBEY8L0400544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,503 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5
2020 Mazda CX-9