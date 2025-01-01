$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
2020 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
519-291-9999
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
178,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5BV6LL480893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! NEWER TIRES!
**For only $499 add 6 Months/10,000kms - Powertrain Warranty + A/C Peace of Mind Coverage**
FULLY CERTIFIED and SERVICED! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
A Family Operated Business for 25 Years !
Trade-ins welcome.
Financing Available
Optional Extended Warranty Available
Price + HST & Licensing.
OPEN
Monday-Friday 9am-6pm
Saturday 9am-5pm.
We Welcome Everyone !
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lako Auto Sales
2018 Ford F-150 SUPERCAB 4X4 - 8FT LONG BOX 227,000 KM $24,680 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Kicks S 178,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Spark LT 96,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Email Lako Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lako Auto Sales
8515 Wellington Road 86, Listowel, ON N4W 3G8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lako Auto Sales
519-291-9999
2020 Nissan Kicks