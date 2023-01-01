Menu
2020 RAM 1500

89,712 KM

Details Description Features

$49,895

+ tax & licensing
$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-291-3791

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel | Crew | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

2020 RAM 1500

Rebel | Crew | Leather | Navigation | Sunroof

Location

Larry Hudson Chevrolet Buick GMC

1000 Wallace Ave North, Listowel, ON N4W 1M5

519-291-3791

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,895

+ taxes & licensing

89,712KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10190250
  Stock #: 23-809A
  VIN: 1C6SRFLMXLN275907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-809A
  • Mileage 89,712 KM

Vehicle Description

One Owner! This RAM 1500 Features a 3.0L 6-Cylinder Engine, 8 Speed Automatic Transmission, 4x4, Billet Silver Metallic Exterior, Black Leather Interior, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Manual 4-Way Front Passenger Seat, Height Adjusters & Pretensioners, 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, ParkView Back-Up Camera, Trailer Sway Control, AM/FM Stereo, 12V DC Power Outlets, 120V AC Power Outlet, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Power-Assist Steering, Laminated Glass, Deep Tinted Glass, Spray-In Liner, Step Boards, Cargo Lamp w/ High Mount Stop Light, Front Fog Lamps, LED Brake Lights, Auto On/Off Aero-Composite LED Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/ Delay-Off, Stainless Steel Exhaust, Off-Road Suspension, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, 18" Wheels.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 39 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

