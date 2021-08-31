2020 RAM 1500

- Listing ID: 7907571
- Stock #: ZL9014L
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT5LS140557
Exterior Colour
Hydro Blue Pearl Coat
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Mileage
34,619 KM
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
AUTO-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR W/DISPLAY
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, Electronic Shift
