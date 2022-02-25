2020 RAM 2500

$57,988 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 1 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8293191

8293191 Stock #: B0780

B0780 VIN: 3C6UR5DJ5LG121850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 110,145 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers HD suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,535 kgs (10,000 lbs) 3220# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer glove box Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Illuminated Front Cupholder Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Fixed rear window Chrome Front Bumper Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Black grille w/chrome surround Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.