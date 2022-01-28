2020 RAM 3500

$59,988 + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 8 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8268381

8268381 Stock #: B0778

B0778 VIN: 3C63R3DJ9LG113525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 73,859 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Tow Hooks Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 117.3 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 4,989 kg (11,000 lbs) 4260# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Compass Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer glove box Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents USB Mobile Projection Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front GPS Antenna Input Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Privacy Glass DEEP TINTED GLASS Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Black grille w/chrome surround Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.