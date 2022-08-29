2020 RAM 3500

$75,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 1 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9080008

9080008 Stock #: ZL9216L

ZL9216L VIN: 3C63RRHLXLG195277

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 100,126 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Dual Rear Wheels Trailer Wiring Harness 180 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 121.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs) 2023.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle Body-coloured door handles Fixed rear window Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Front Bumper Sight Shields Spray-in bedliner Black grille w/chrome surround Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Laminated Glass Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Wheel Centre Hub USB Mobile Projection Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Compass Rear Window Defroster glove box Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder 4-way adjustable front headrests Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Systems Monitor Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Cloth Back Material GPS Antenna Input Pickup Cargo Box Lights Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Front Armrest w/Cup Holders Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 2-Way Rear Headrests Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Centre Stack Storage Drawer Selectable Tire Fill Alert Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Sentry Key Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Streaming Audio Active Noise Control System Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Additional Features Sport Appearance Package CLEAN CARFAX 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group Maximum Steel Metallic 220-Amp Alternator Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic LED BED LIGHTING DAA PPA ASSESSMENT HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group Towing Technology Group Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Quick Order Package 21Z Big Horn BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Bright Accent Shift Knob QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers, Clearance Lamps, Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season, Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring, 17" Steel Spare Wheel, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel, 2,721 kg (6,000 lb) Front Ax... ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, GVWR: 5,579 kg (12,300 lbs), Winter Front Grille C... BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floo... TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround, Black Interior Accents, Sport Decal, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist

