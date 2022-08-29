$75,998+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Big Horn
100,126KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9080008
- Stock #: ZL9216L
- VIN: 3C63RRHLXLG195277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,126 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
121.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 5,170 kg (11,400 lbs)
2023.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Body-coloured door handles
Fixed rear window
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Spray-in bedliner
Black grille w/chrome surround
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Compass
Rear Window Defroster
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
4-way adjustable front headrests
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Armrest w/Cup Holders
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Front Facing Cloth Rear Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
2-Way Rear Headrests
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Driver Seat
Centre Stack Storage Drawer
Selectable Tire Fill Alert
Manual 4-Way Adjustable Front Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Active Noise Control System
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Sport Appearance Package
CLEAN CARFAX
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
Maximum Steel Metallic
220-Amp Alternator
Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
LED BED LIGHTING
DAA
PPA ASSESSMENT
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP
Big Horn Level 1 Equipment Group
Towing Technology Group
Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel
Quick Order Package 21Z Big Horn
BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle, Transmission Oil Cooler, Bright Accent Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers, Clearance Lamps, Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season, Delete Tire Pressure Monitoring, 17" Steel Spare Wheel, Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps, Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel, 2,721 kg (6,000 lb) Front Ax...
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea), Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries, Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Supplemental Heater, GVWR: 5,579 kg (12,300 lbs), Winter Front Grille C...
BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats, Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat, Front Seatback Map Pockets, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Full-Length Upgraded Floo...
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera, Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps, Surround View Camera System, Black Power Tow Spotter Mirrors, Trailer Reverse Guidance, Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control, Front Heated Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround, Black Interior Accents, Sport Decal, Body-Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Front Bumper, Body-Colour Rear Bumper, ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
