2020 Toyota C-HR

This Toyota C-HR Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Blizzard Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Black Grille, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Transmission Oil Cooler, Low Tire Pressure Warning. <br> <br><i>-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --</i>

45,176 KM

XLE Premium FWD | | One Owner | Hudson's Certified

Hudson's Listowel Kia

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

45,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTNKHMBX9L1077902

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,176 KM

This Toyota C-HR Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Blizzard Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Black Grille, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Transmission Oil Cooler, Low Tire Pressure Warning.



-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Tachometer

CVT

890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4

519-291-1730

