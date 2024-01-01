$25,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium FWD | | One Owner | Hudson's Certified
2020 Toyota C-HR
XLE Premium FWD | | One Owner | Hudson's Certified
Location
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
519-291-1730
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
45,176KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTNKHMBX9L1077902
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,176 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This Toyota C-HR Features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine, Continuously Variable Transmission, Blizzard Pearl Exterior, Black Interior, Manual Adjustable Head Restraints, 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go, Back-Up Camera, Front Collision Mitigation, Driver Monitoring Alert, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control, Electric Parking Brake, 12V DC Power Outlets, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls, Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper & Defroster, Light Tinted Glass, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Highbeams Headlights, LED Brake Lights, Black Grille, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Transmission Oil Cooler, Low Tire Pressure Warning.
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
-- The Larry Hudson Group is a family run automotive organization that has enjoyed growth for over 40 years of business. We have a great selection of new inventory and what we feel are the best reconditioned used cars in Ontario. Hudsons NEED your trade. We can offer you top market value for your current vehicle. Please come and partake in a great buying experience with the Larry Hudson Group in Listowel. FREE CarFax report available with every used vehicle! --
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hudson's Listowel Kia
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium FWD | | One Owner | Hudson's Certified 45,176 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Seltos LX | AWD | Kia Certified Pre-Owned™ 60,079 KM $25,499 + tax & lic
2021 Tesla Model 3 Long Range | AWD | Hudson's Certified 72,092 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hudson's Listowel Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hudson's Listowel Kia
890 Wallace Ave N, Listowel, ON N4W 1M4
Call Dealer
519-291-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,499
+ taxes & licensing
Hudson's Listowel Kia
519-291-1730
2020 Toyota C-HR